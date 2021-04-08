Telangana To Scale Up COVID Vaccination Drive

Government Covid vaccination Centres in Telangana are trying to increase the daily administration of Covid doses from 50,000 to alteast 1.25 lakhs.

In order to spike up the covid vaccinations, Telangana Health Minister, Eatala Rajendra Prasad urged the center to increase the allocation of covid vaccines to Telangana during the video conference with Union Health Minister, Dr. Harsh Vardhan.

To sale up the covid vaccination, the state government has set targets for District collectors. Primary Health Centre have to give at least 100 vaccines per day. Area Hospitals and Community Hospitals have to administer 200 vaccine doses. The District Hospitals have to give at least 300 vaccine doses in a single day.

As of Tuesday, 13,37,948 individuals have received the first dose of vaccine, and about 2.70 lakh people have received the first and second dose of covid vaccine.

Telangana Covid Vaccines details:

The state has received 17,36,370 vaccine doses

40,540 vaccines were allocated to armed forces and 33,120 doses were set aside as buffer with Covid Vccinatoion centers for advance scheduling.

Wastage percentage: 3.24