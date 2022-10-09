Telangana: Sarpanch Booked for Molesting Woman in Vikarabad

Vikarabad: A village Sarpanch was arrested by the police for molesting a 21 year-old woman on Saturday. The incident took place at Nandya Nayak Thanda under Zaheerabad police station limits in Vikarabad district.

According to the police, the sarpanch got drunk and tried to rape the woman. The incident occured when the woman went to drop her uncle’s children at their home. As she hadn’t returned home, her brother asked the children, they said the sarpanch had taken the woman along with him. He then reached the sarpanch’s house and found that he was trying to molest her sister. Sarpanch was dragged out of his house and the locals beat him up. The police have registered a case against the sarpanch and the investigation is underway.

