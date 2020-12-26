Telangana: Zameer Dies Week After AIMIM Leader Farooq Ahmed Shot Him In Adilabad

Farooq Ahmed, a former vice-chairman of Adilabad municipality, fired his licensed pistol while a few people were fighting over cricket match. Farooq shot at two persons and inflicted a knife injury on another person. Syed Zameer received two bullet injuries, Syed Mouthesin received one bullet injury and Syed Mannan received stab injuries.

Now, Syed Zameer breathed his last today in NIIMS hospital, Hyderabad while he was undergoing treatment.

Ahmed Pasha Quadri, general secretary of AIMIM and Yakutpura MLA, said that, "On the instructions of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, the Adilabad AIMIM unit has been dissolved with immediate effect. A new unit will be constituted soon.”