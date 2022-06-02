" Telangana’s sole agenda was to ensure development of all sections in the country, he said. Our people should lead the efforts in achieving remarkable and qualitative change, besides building a prosperous and amazing India,” Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) said.

The Chief Minister hoisted the national flag at Public Gardens as part of Telangana Formation Day celebrations here on Thursday.

Addressing the occasion, he said Telangana had made rapid strides in progress in a short span of eight years. Telangana registered unimaginable victories, which no State in the country could not do so in 75 years. Telangana State had become a role model to the country in economic development, increase in Per Capita Income, supply of 24-hour free and quality power to all sectors, creation of additional irrigation and supply of drinking water, the welfare of people, growth in IT and Industries and almost in all the sectors,” KCR said. Lashing out at the BJP-led Central Government, he said when Telangana was a part of Andhra Pradesh the united rulers discriminated in all aspects of welfare and development. It was unfortunate that the Centre was discouraging a progressive and development-oriented State like Telangana, he said.

CM KCR Speaking at the Telangana Formation Day Celebrations 2022

The Chief Minister felicitated Kinnera Metla artist Padmasri Darshanam Mogulaiah, boxer Nikhat Zareen, and shooter Esha Singh and presented cheques of Rs.1 crore and Rs.2 crore respectively. Earlier, he paid tributes to the Telangana Martyrs at Gun Park.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted the people of Telangana on the state's formation day and said they are synonymous with hard work and unparalleled dedication to national progress. In a tweet Modi said, "Greetings to my sisters and brothers of Telangana on the state's Formation Day. The people of Telangana are synonymous with hardwork and unparalleled dedication to national progress. The culture of the state is world-renowned. I pray for the well-being of the people of Telangana."

Greetings to my sisters and brothers of Telangana on the states’s Formation Day. People of Telangana are synonymous with hardwork and unparalleled dedication to national progress. The culture of the state is world renowned. I pray for the well-being of the people of Telangana. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 2, 2022

President Ram Nath Kovind greeted people of Telangana on its statehood day and said the state has made commendable progress on development indicators and emerged as a hub of industries. "Greetings to the people of Telangana on Statehood Day! Blessed with rich culture and heritage, Telangana has made commendable progress on development indicators and emerged as a hub for industries. I wish it continues to prosper & fulfil people's aspirations," Kovind tweeted.

Greetings to the people of Telangana on Statehood Day! Blessed with rich culture and heritage, Telangana has made commendable progress on development indicators and emerged as a hub for industries. I wish it continues to prosper & fulfil people's aspirations. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) June 2, 2022

Also Read: Telangana Formation Day | 7 Interesting Things To Know About India's Youngest State