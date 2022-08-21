Telangana’s KTR Takes a Swipe at Union Home Minister Amit Shah Over ‘Parivarvad’

Hyderabad: As Union Home Minister Amit Shah is visiting by-election-bound Munugode to address a ‘Munugode Samarabheri’ public meeting, the TRS Working President and Municipal Administration and IT Minister KT Rama Rao, who is popularly known as KTR, on Sunday took a jibe at the visiting Union Minister.

Without taking any names, KTR tweeted that the father of an ‘ace cricketer’ is visiting Telangana, in an oblique reference to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who reached Hyderabad this morning to participate in various programs including a public meeting in Munugode.

In his tweet, TRS leader said the visiting dignitary will also ‘campaign for a gentleman whose brother is an MP’, indirectly referring to Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy, who recently resigned as MLA from the Munugode Assembly constituency. Reddy will formally join the saffron party in the presence of Amit Shah later today and contest the bypolls whenever it is held.

“The father of an ‘Ace cricketer’ who rose through the ranks & became BCCI Secretary (purely on merit) is visiting Telangana today. He will campaign for a gentleman whose brother is an MP & whose wife was an MLC contestant. He will lecture & enlighten us on Parivarvad,” KTR tweeted.

The father of an “Ace cricketer” who rose through the ranks & became BCCI Secretary (purely on merit) is visiting Telangana today He will campaign for a gentleman whose brother is an MP & whose wife was an MLC contestant And he will lecture & enlighten us on Parivarvad 👏🤦‍♂️ — KTR (@KTRTRS) August 21, 2022

In another tweet, the TRS Working President KTR referred to the release of 11 convicts in the Bilkis Bano gangrape case by the Gujarat government following its remission policy on August 15. The TRS leader said the people of Telangana are keen to hear from Amit Shah as to why the Gujarat government decided to release the convicts in the Bilkis Bano case.

Dear HM @AmitShah Ji, People of Telangana are very keen to hear from you on why your Govt decided to release “Sankari Rapists” of #BilkisBano Balathkar Justification is against what Hon’ble PM preached from the ramparts of Red Fort Is Gujarat Govt not taking PM sir seriously? — KTR (@KTRTRS) August 21, 2022

It may be noted here that the TRS MLC and KTR’s sister K Kavitha has also criticised the remission of sentences of the culprits of Bilkis Bano gangrape case. She wrote a letter to the Chief Justice of India regarding the release of convicts in the Bilkis Bano rape case. In a letter addressed to the CJI NV Ramana, she said there is no clarity if substantive checks were made before the release of the rape convicts.