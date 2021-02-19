Telangana Rythu Bandhu Scheme For Farmers: New Demands Arise To Change Rules

Forum for Good Governance (FGG), a Hyderabad-based NGO, on Thursday has suggested to the State government to reduce the eligibility criteria from unlimited land to five acres for extending the Rythu Bandhu amounts to farmers.

If the limit is five acres, then the number of farmers will reduce from 59.21 lakh to 53.54 lakh — an elimination of 5.67 lakh big farmers, the FGG said and added that the State would save Rs 10,122 crore per year by doing this.

In a statement issued here, FGG Secretary M Padmanabha Reddy said that the amount the State government pays to the beneficiaries would be reduced from Rs 15,233 crore to just Rs 5,111 crore. All India Service officers, employees of Government and Government undertakings whose monthly pension was Rs 25,000 or more should also be made ineligible, he said.

Fallow lands may be exempted from extending the benefits under the programme. These measures would help in reducing the expenditure from Rs.15,233 crore to Rs.5,111 crore and facilitate savings of Rs.10,122 crore under the programme, he explained.

Also Read: Haritha Haaram Pays Off: Hyderabad Is Tree City Of The World