Telangana RTC to Introduce Digital Payment System for Bus Passengers

Hyderabad: The Telangana State public transporter is inching towards making bus journeys a hassle-free travel. The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) will soon introduce cashless transactions for the bus passengers.

RTC is running a pilot project aimed at promoting cashless transactions and currently the Intelligent Ticket Issuing Machines (I-TIMs) project is underway in 14 high-end buses in the State. It is reliably learnt that the RTC has received positive feedback on this project.

Under the project, bus passengers will be allowed to make payments for their tickets using debit and credit cards and they will also be able to pay through a QR code and UPI payments.

According to the RTC management, the Android-based digital payment devices will soon be installed in the buses as well as the bus stations. The cashless transaction facility will also be made available at the bus pass counters for the convenience of the students and general pass holders.

