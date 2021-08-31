Telangana: RTC Bus Stuck In Ghambiraopet Vagu Washed Away

TSRTC bus which was struck in Gambhiraopet Vagu while crossing the Manair stream on the Gambhiraopet and Lingannapet route was washed away. All the passengers travelling on the bus were safe. Locals immediately rushed to the spot and all the passengers were rescued.

Following the heavy rains, many low-lying areas have been inundated and streams were overflowing in different parts of the state. State, affecting normal life. According to the forecast by Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), Hyderabad is likely to witness rain or thundershowers for the next two to three days.

Many districts of Telangana also recorded light to moderate rains on Monday. Sangareddy, Adilabad, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Vikarabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Nagarkurnool, and Rangareddy received rainfall up to 47 mm.