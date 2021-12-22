Telangana: Rs 250 Crore Released To Four Mandals Under Dalit Bandhu Scheme

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday released Rs 250 crore to the four mandals located in four Assembly constituencies for the implementation of the Dalit Bandhu scheme. The government released Rs 50 crore for Tirumalagiri Mandal in Suryapet district, Rs 100 crore for Chintakani Mandal in Khammam district, Rs 50 crore for Charagonda Mandal in Nagarkurnool district, and Rs 50 crore for Nizamsagar Mandal in Kamareddy district.

The Telangana State Scheduled Castes Development Corporation deposited the funds in the accounts of the respective district collectors.

KCR instructed the collectors to expedite the implementation of the Dalit Bandhu scheme in the four mandals as well as the Huzurabad Assembly constituency.

Dalit Bandhu is a new programme of the Telangana government and the main aim of the scheme is to empower Dalit families and enable entrepreneurship among them through a direct benefit transfer of Rs 10 lakh per family.

