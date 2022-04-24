Telangana: Rs 1850 Crore Released For Kalyana Lakshmi

A total of Rs. 1850 crore was released by the BC Welfare department on Saturday for the implementation of the Kalyana Lakshmi scheme for the financial year 2022-23. The total amount for the fiscal year was released at once and the officials have been directed to follow the monthly restrictions under the scheme.

More than 10 lakh beneficiaries belonging to SC, ST, BC, and minority families, have received financial aid of Rs 1,00,116 under Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak schemes in the last eight years.

Telangana state government introduced Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak schemes to help parents who struggle to perform the marriage of their daughters.

The scheme was launched by the Government of Telangana on 2 October 2014 by K Chandrasekhar Rao, the Chief Minister of Telangana. Earlier, it was Rs.51,000 and the financial assistance was increased to Rs. 1,00,116 on 19 March 2018 from Rs. 75,116. It is provided to the bride's family at the time of marriage to meet the marriage expenses.

