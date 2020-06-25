Telangana Is The Richest State, Asserts KCR

MEDAK: Telangana is the richest state in India, asserted Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Thursday. He recalled that for the government's flagship scheme "Rythu Bandhu", it has directly put the amount into the bank accounts of farmers in the state during the hard times of COVID-19 induced lockdown, by deferring salaries of its employees and legislatures.

On Thursday, the CM launched the sixth phase of Haritha Haram in Narsapur of Medak district by planting a sapling. He also inaugurated the Urban park which has been created with a cost of Rs 15 crores.

Speaking on this occasion, KCR said that it is our responsibility to conserve greenery in the state, and also the public representatives should work towards increasing the greenery of the state. He further stated that Telangana is the only state which has a nursery in every village and there is no scarcity of funds for development activities in the state.

"The government employees were not paid salaries for three months due to coronavirus lockdown, but now, there is an improvement in the state's economy. It had been said that we don't know the ruling when we fought for the separate statehood of Telangana but now, Telangana has been changed into a state of providing food for the country. This has been revealed by the Food Corporation of India (FCI). It is possible as we had self-governance. Earlier, there were power cuts in the state, but now, we are getting 24 hrs electricity. Kaleshwaram water will be flown into Sangareddy this year," KCR said.

He also sternly warned that wood smugglers would not be spared and stringent action will be taken against them.