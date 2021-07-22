Telangana: Revised Land Rates, Stamp Duty Prices in Nagarkurnool

Telangana: The Telangana government has raised land prices and stamp duty rates. These modifications will take effect on Thursday. The last time the market value was updated was in 2013. After all these years, it was finally accomplished in the most recent revision. When compared to other Indian states, Telangana has one of the lowest stamp duty rates.

The tariffs in the Nagarkurnool district have been changed. Take a look here.

Check out the link below:

https://english.sakshi.com/sites/default/files/article_images/2021/07/22/Nagarkurnool%201-converted.pdf