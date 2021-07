July 21, 2021

Hey Chicken lovers, here is a bit of sad news for you all. The cost of chicken has skyrocketed again. Chicken, whose price has remained Rs 200 for years, has now touched Rs 300 a kilo. As this is the season of Ashadam with no Pooja's whatsoever, people gorge on non-veg food. The demand for chicken in the Telugu states has gone up. We also gear that due to a lack of supply, chicken sellers have jacked up the prices dramatically.