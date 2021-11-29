Telangana Reviews Preparations, Surveillance Measures for Omicron

The Telangana health authorities are on high alert after a new variant of Covid 19, Omicron was reported from South Africa and other countries.

On Sunday Telangana Health Minister T. Harish Rao held a review meeting with the higher officials of the medical and health department to review preparations and surveillance measures for the new variant.



According to Srinivasa Rao, the country's director of public health, no new variant cases have been reported. He asked people not to worry and to continue taking all precautionary steps, stating that the state is prepared to deal with any eventuality.

According to authorities, every person must adhere to Covid safety precautions. Harish Rao stated that the department was keeping a close eye on the situation.



He stated that no one is aware of the new variant's effect, severity, or problems. "We don't know much about it yet. Whenever we receive an alarm during a pandemic, we must be attentive," he added, referring to the union health ministry's advice to all states to be on high alert.

Rao stated that as part of the steps to prevent new variants from entering the nation, travellers at airports are being checked via RT-PCR testing. He stated that passengers who tested positive are being held in isolation for 14 days and their health is being properly monitored.

The state has already made necessary precautions to deal with a potential third wave. For the previous 4-5 months, the state has recorded less than 200 new cases every day, with no obvious increase in infections over the last two days.

He stated that with the decrease in the number of cases, some neglect with regard to vaccination and following Covid safety precautions was seen. "Whatever the variant, it is in our hands to deal with it. Don't forget to wear a face mask, wash your hands, keep a social distance, and obtain both doses of the vaccination," he said.

Ramesh Reddy, director of medical education, urged individuals to be responsible citizens by using Covid vaccinations. He stated that over 25 lakh patients did not receive the second dose of vaccination despite having completed the interval between doses. Approximately 90% of the 2.77 crore persons targeted have received the first treatment, while 45% have received the second dose.