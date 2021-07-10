Telangana to Resume Fever Surveys in Covid Hit Regions of State 

The Telangana government had earlier this year conducted a fever survey in order to control Covid-19. Recently, as per the sources, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao directed the Health Department officials to conduct the fever survey again in Covid affected areas in the State. He said that this decision was taken as it was observed that the pandemic was not fully under control in the state and its impact had not completely subsided.

The Chief Minister instructed the officials to identify the Covid- affected areas and conduct a scientific study as well as to find out the causes for the spread of the virus. They were directed to devise an action plan to deal with the situation and contain the spread of the virus.

Following the Chief Minister’s instruction, a team of medical and health officials decided to visit the Covid-affected areas along the State borders on July 11,12 and 13. The team, after the tour, will submit a detailed report to the State Cabinet.

K Chandrashekhar Rao, during his meeting with the officials, emphasized the need to explore new paths to contain the virus spread. He asked them to constantly review the performance of the condition in the state. He ordered the medical department to be fully prepared for any untoward situation like third wave of Coronavirus