Telangana Respects Women: MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha At Sanghamithra Awards

TRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha said that law enforcement should be done properly to reduce violence against girls. Even though the Nirbhaya law was there, it has not been fully enforced anywhere in the country. It is estimated that 40 percent of women worldwide suffer domestic violence. She suggested that women should be seen as human beings and that all women should stand united to fight against the injustice. She said that violence against girls begins since they are in the womb.

Kavitha said that Hajipur incident was being discussed across the country and appreciated the commissioner for taking steps to prevent such incidents from happening again.

Kavitha spoke at the Sanghamitra Awards function held on Saturday under the auspices of the Rachakonda Police Commissionerate in Hyderabad. The daughter of Telangana CM KCR said that 'She Teams' were present in all the districts and had also been set up in other states. He reminded that 33% reservation is being given to women in Telangana. Telangana has been declared as a state that gives respect to girls, said the Telangana MLC. She also said that the state would be prosperous if women were happy.

She praised the the SHE teams for doing a fantastic job.