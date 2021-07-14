Telangana Residential Schools To Reserve 50pc Seats For Local Students

Local students will be given 50 percent reservation in the residential schools in local constituencies of Telangana. The decision was taken during the state cabinet meeting on Tuesday at Pragathi Bhavan under the chairmanship of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

The cabinet has directed the concerned officials to invite the local MLA, MPP, ZP Chairman, and Municipal Chairman to the residential educational institutions' monthly meetings without fail.

The cabinet meeting lasted for seven and a half hours on Tuesday. Telangana CM KCR had instructed the concerned officials to finish the Vaikunta Dhams construction in all the districts within one month. He further gave instructions to the electricty department and said that the third wire should be provided for all the streetlights in all the gram panchayats.

The cabinet also discussed the drinking water problem existing in the municipalities under Hyderabad city's jurisdiction, according to the CMO. In addition to the other funds that has been already allocated, it has released another Rs. 1,200 crore.

In the state cabinet meeting, the method of land pooling in the layouts for building the houses in Telangana urban regions had been discussed. It has directed officials from the Municipal Administration to complete the guidelines and opportunities in this area.

The cabinet meeting is going on today as well and would discuss and finalise the vacancies. This is for the first time that the cabinet meeting is being continued to the next day. The cabinet directed the secretaries of all departments to attend the meeting with full details of existing vacancies in their respective departments on Wednesday.