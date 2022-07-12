Telangana Reservoirs Near Full Capacity Due to Heavy Downpour

Hyderabad: Heavy to heavy rainfall continued to lash the parts of Telangana for the sixth consecutive day on Tuesday. All the Irrigation projects in the Godavari basin received heavy inflows due to heavy rains in the state and upstream in the neighbouring Maharashtra forcing officials to lift the gates to release water downstream.

With Godavari river in full spate, tThe Sri Ram Sagar Project (SRSP) in Nizamabad has witnessed 75 TMCs of inflow. The current water level in the project is 1,085 feet against the full reservoir level (FRL) of 1,091 feet. Twenty gates of the project were opened by the Irrigation authorities and released 69,450 cusecs of water downstream. The Kadem project in Nirmal has been witnessing 1,40,000 cusecs of inflow, of which 1,29,000 cusecs of water was released by the irrigation officials by opening 11 gates. Currently, the water level in the reservoir has reached 692 feet against the FRL of 700 feet.

Due to incessant rains, Osman Sagar in Hyderabad has been receiving 250 cusecs of inflow and the irrigation officers releasing 312 cusecs downstream through two gates. The current water level in the reservoir is 1,786 feet against the FRL of 1790 feet.

Himayatsagar has been getting 500 cusecs of inflow, of which 515 cusecs of water released downstream. The present water level in the reservoir is 1760.55 feet against the FRL of 1763.50 feet.

Also Read: Hyderabad: 34 MMTS Train Services Cancelled Due To Bad Weather

Meanwhile, Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) in Hyderabad predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall across the state for the next three days.