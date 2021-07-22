Telangana Reservoirs Full After Torrential Rains Lash State

Following the continuous rains that have pounded Telangana this week, most reservoirs and water bodies in the state's south and north have seen massive inflows. Officials expect the inflows to increase considerably if the current weather pattern persists over the next few days.

Priyadarshini Jurala Project and Srisailam Dam in the Krishna basin, as well as Kadem and Vattivagu in the Godavari basin, were getting massive inflows. At 6 p.m. on Wednesday, the Jurala project saw an inflow of 63,900 cusecs of water. The increase in inflows at the Narayanpur project in Karnataka, the project's authorities issued an alert at 5 p.m. requesting people in nearby villages downstream of the Narayanpur project to evacuate as discharge into the Krishna River would be gradually increased to 80,000 cusecs by 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

Outflows can reach 90,000 cusecs. Officials at the Jurala project are on high alert after getting the warning and are constantly monitoring the inflows. According to the flood report issued at 6 a.m., the average inflows at Jurala and Srisailam Dams in the previous 24 hours were 1,11,072 and 1,50,494 cusecs, respectively.

The present water storage capacity of the Nagarjuna Sagar Project is 176.26 tmc, with a gross storage capacity of 312.045 tmc. Inflows into the project averaged 31,512 cusecs, while outflows averaged 1,555 cusecs.

In terms of water levels in Godavari basin projects, Kadem and Vattivagu are receiving massive inflows. The Vattivagu received 1,459 cusecs of water, whereas Kadem received between 25,000 and 30,000 cusecs of water.

Nirmal district Irrigation department Superintendent of Engineer D Sushil Kumar said, "We opened four gates at the Kadem project in the morning to release water but by evening, we closed two gates and are maintaining water level at 795 feet against the Full Reservoir Level of 800 feet."

The Sripada Yellampalli project received 87,440 cusecs of input, with live storage reaching 19.73 tmc versus a gross capacity of 20.175 tmc. By lowering one gate, the excess water was released. Meanwhile, the Medigadda barrage received 51,500 cusecs of water from upstream, while the outflow from 24 of the 85 gates was 35,300 cusecs, said the authorities.