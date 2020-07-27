HYDERABAD: Telangana COVID-19 cases crossed the 55,000-mark, with the new 1,473 cases reported on Monday, according to the health bulletin released by the state health department. With this, the cumulative coronavirus cases in the state rose to 55,532.

Eight persons died due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, and the fatalities due to the virus rose to 471. A total of 774 people were discharged on Monday, taking the total number of COVID-19 recoveries in the state to 42,106. Currently there are 12,995 active cases of coronavirus infection in the state.

Out of the freshly reported 1,473 cases, 506 cases were reported in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), followed by Ranga Reddy district with 168 cases, 111 cases were recorded in Warangal , Sangareddy reported 98 cases followed by 86 cases in Medchal Malkajgiri.

In the last 24 hours, the state government conducted testing on 9,817 samples, out of which 1,473 reported positive. Meanwhile, eight persons died of the coronavirus in the last 24 hours pushing the total death toll to 471.

Positive cases reported from other districts:

Nizamabad - 41

Mahabubabad - 34

Suryapet - 32

Jogulamba-Gadwal - 32

Adilabad - 28

Nalgonda - 28

Khammam - 20

Nagarkurnool - 19

Rajanna Sircilla - 19

Kamareddy - 17

Mancherial - 14

Siddipet -12

Mulugu -12

Jangaon - 10

Jayashankar-Bhupalapally -10

Wanaparthy - 9

Warangal Rural - 8

Mahbubnagar - 8

Narayanpet - 2

Vikarabad -2

On the other hand, India’s COVID-19 tally on Monday crossed 14 lakh mark with the highest single-day spike of 49,931 cases reported in the last 24 hours, with this the country's coronavirus case load climbed to 14,35,453, according to data released by Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.