Telangana Reports Three New Omicron Cases

The alarm bells are ringing in the state over Omicron. The Telangana reported three new Omicron cases on Sunday. At Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, 248 travellers arrived from "at-risk" nations. COVID-19 was found in two samples. The samples were both sent for genomic sequencing. On a random sampling basis, two samples of passengers travelling from countries other than "At risk" countries tested positive for the Omicron variant. One of the contacts tested positive for the Omicron variant.

The state recorded 109 COVID-19 cases on Sunday. Approximately 190 people recovered from the condition. According to the state health agency, there has been one new death in the previous 24 hours. The number of active cases in the state is 3,417. Meanwhile, India has recorded around 400 Omicron cases.