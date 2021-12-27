Telangana: Reports Second Case Of Omicron Local Transmission In Hyderabad

A few days ago, a senior oncologist from Hyderabad tested positive for the Omicron variant and this was the first case of local transmission in Telangana. He contracted it from a cancer patient being treated at the hospital. Now, the news is that wife of the doctor also returned positive for the Omicron variant.

Telangana reports the second case of Omicron local transmission. The health officials asked everyone who has come in contact with the women to go under self-quarantine. On Sunday, three Omicron positive cases have been reported in Telangana. Now, the total number of Omicron positive cases stood at 44. Out of the total patients, 10 patients have been completely recovered and were discharged.

The health officials have warned the people that the new variant is spreading fast and urged the public to follow COVID-19 protocol. Dr. G Srinivasa Rao, director of public health, Telangana said that the number of Omicron cases may likely increase by February.

Also Read: ​Hyderabad Cops Arrest TPCC Chief Revanth Reddy