HYDERABAD: Telangana recorded the highest single-day spike with 2,083 COVID-19 cases ending at 8 pm on Friday. These cases were found after

21,011 tests were conducted across the state. With this, Telangana's total caseload now stands at 64,786 cases on Saturday, August 1.

According to the state's health bulletin, 11 COVID-19 related deaths were registered, taking the toll to 530 across the state.

The number of active cases in the state rose to 17,754 on Saturday.

The total number of patients who recovered from COVID-19 infection stands at 46,502.

On Saturday, a total of 578 new cases were recorded in the GHMC area which has reported the most number of cases, while neighbouring Medchal

Malkajgiri saw 197 cases, Rangareddy saw 228 cases and Sangareddy with 101 cases.

Karimnagar with 108 cases and Warangal Urban with 134 cases continue to witness the highest spike.