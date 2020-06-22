Telangana Reports First COVID-19 Death Of A Doctor

HYDERABAD: A 70-year-old doctor died due to COVID-19 at a private hospital in Hyderabad on Sunday. This is the first healthcare professional fatality to the deadly virus in Telangana.

The doctor, running a private clinic here for the last 12 years, was admitted to hospital on June 17 and his end came on Sunday, a news agency reported quoting sources in the Telangana chapter of the Indian Medical Association.

This was the first COVID-19 fatality of a doctor in the state, they said.

He was suspected to have contracted the disease from a patient.

Meanwhile, about 30 post-graduate students of general medicine abstained from duties for the third straight day at the state-run Osmania General Hospital here, protesting heavy work burden.

The hospital was managing the situation with alternative arrangements, an official said.

Telangana on Sunday witnessed the highest single day spike in COVID-19 cases with 730 fresh cases, taking the overall tally to 7,802. The death toll stood at 210.