HYDERABAD: Telangana reported 983 new COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths on Monday. With this, the cumulative coronavirus cases in the state rose to 67,660 and the death toll due to the virus went up to 551.

According to the health bulletin, a total of 1,019 people were discharged in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of COVID-19 recoveries in the state to 48,609 till date. The state's recovery rate stands at 65.44 per cent.

The state government has conducted testing on 9,443 samples in the past 24 hours. The test reports of 1,414 people are awaited.

Currently, there are 18,500 active cases of coronavirus cases in the state and 11,911 patients are undergoing treatment in home quarantine and the rest are in institutional care.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) which is witnessing a steep rise in COVID-19 cases today reported only 273 cases. Out of the fresh 983 cases, Rangareddy registered 73 cases, Warangal Urban reported 57, followed by Karimnagar with 54 cases and Medchal Malkajgiri recorded 48 cases.

Cases reported from other districts include: 44 from Peddapalli, 42 from Nizamabad, 37 from Sangareddy, 32 from Nagarkurnool, 28 from Kamareddy, 26 from Wanaparthy, 25 from Warangal Rural, 18 each from Medak and Mahabubabad, 16 each from Adilabad and Bhadradri-Kothagudem, 13 from Jangaon, 12 each from Jogulambad-Gadwal, Jayashankar-Bhupalapally and Jagtial, 11 each from Nalgonda and Suryapet, 7 from Komarambheem Asifabad, 6 from Siddipet, 5 from Yadradri-Bhongir, 4 from Vikarabad, 2 each from Nirmal and Narayanpet and 1 from Mancherial.