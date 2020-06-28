HYDERABAD: Telangana has recorded 983 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 14,419. Four deaths have been reported taking the total fatalities due to the dreaded coronavirus to 247 across the state.

Of the 983 new cases reported on Sunday, 816 cases are registered from GHMC followed by Rangareddy with 47 cases and Medchal with 29 cases.

Among other districts, Mancherial recorded 33 cases, followed by 19 in Warangal Rural, 12 in Warangal Urban, five in Bhadradri Kothagudem, three cases each in Karimnagar, Siddipet and Khamma, two in Adilabad and Gadwal and one case each from Mahabubnagar, Medak, Suryapet, Nizamabad, and Sangareddy.



As per the bulletin, 244 patients were cured of the virus and discharged, taking the total to 5,172.

There are 9,000 active cases in the state.

Telangana state conducted testing on 3,227 samples on Sunday, out of which 2,244 were negative and the rest 983 were tested positive.