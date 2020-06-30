HYDERABAD: Telangana recorded 945 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, taking the total in the state to 16,339. Seven more persons succumbed to COVID-19 in the day which saw the total number of fatalities due to the dreaded virus soaring to 260 in the state so far.

Of the 945 new cases reported on Tuesday, 869 were from within the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits alone. It is followed by Rangareddy with 29 cases and Medchal with 13 cases.

Among other districts, Sangareddy recorded 21 cases while four cases were reported in Nirmal. Two cases each were registered in Karimnagar and Mahabubnagar. Siddipet, Suryapet, Khammam, Vikarabad and Nizamabad saw the reporting of one case each.



As per the bulletin,1,712 patients were cured of the virus and discharged, taking the total of fully recovered persons to 7,294 across the state.

There are still 8,785 active cases in the state, according to the bulletin released by the state government.

Telangana conducted testing on 3,457 samples on Tuesday out of which 2,512 turned out to be negative while 945 tested positive.