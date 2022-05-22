Telangana Reports 40 New COVID-19 Cases On Saturday

A total of 40 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Telangana on Saturday. Now the total number of cases in the state stands at 7,92,842, a health department bulletin said. Hyderabad reported more number of cases on Saturday. A total of 31 people tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday.

The total death toll continued to be 4,111, and no deaths related to COVDI-19 were reported on Saturday.

46 people recovered from the infection taking the cumulative number of recoveries to date to 7,88,324. The active cases stood at 407.

On Saturday, 13,054 samples were tested and the total number examined to date across Telangana was 3,48,99,631. The case fatality rate was 0.51 percent and the recovery rate 99.43 percent.

In the last 24 hours, a total of 2,226 infections were reported in India and 65 patients died and 2,202 recovered from the viral infection during the same period.

The active cases comprise 0.03 percent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.75 per cent, the ministry said.

The Union government, as a part of its nationwide vaccination drive that started on 16 January 2021, has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them with Covid-19 Vaccines free of cost.

