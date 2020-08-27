HYDERABAD: Telangana on Thursday (August 27) reported 2,795 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the state's tally to 1,14,483.

The death toll rose to 788 with eight more fatalities, a state government bulletin said providing data as of 8 pm on August 26. The case fatality rate in the state was 0.68 per cent, while it was 1.84 per cent at the national level.

Out of the 2,795 fresh cases, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) recorded 449, followed by Rangareddy (268), Nalgonda (164), Khammam (152), Karimnagar (136), Warangal Urban (132), Medchal Malkajgiri (113), Siddipet (113) and Nizamabad (112) districts. All 33 districts in the state reported positive cases in double digits.

The total number of people who recovered from the infectious disease so far stood at 86,095, while 27,600 were under treatment. The recovery rate in the state was 75.2 per cent in the state, while it was 76.28 per cent in the country.

The number of individuals in home/institutional isolation was 20,866.

A total of 60,386 samples were tested on August 26, the highest for a single day so far. Cumulatively, the number of samples tested was 11,42,480.

The samples tested per million population was 30,772.

Meanwhile, India’s overall case count rose to 33,10,234 after 75,760 new infections were reported in 24 hours. The country’s toll went up by 1,023 to 60,472. As many as 25,23,771 people have recovered from the infection in the country.