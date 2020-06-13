Telangana Reports 253 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, 8 Deaths

HYDERABAD: Telangana has reported 253 new cases of coronavirus, the highest single-day spike since the lockdown, on Saturday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 4,737.

Eight patients have died due to COVID-19, taking the toll to 182.

According to the health department bulletin, of the total cases reported today, 179 cases were reported from the GHMC area, 24 from Sangareddy, 14 from Medchal, 11 from Ranga Reddy, four from Mahabunagar.

Two cases each were reported from Warangal Urban, Warangal Rural, Karimnagar, Nalgonda, Mulugu, Siricilla, Mancherial. While Siddipet, Medak, Khammam, Nagar Kurnool, Kamareddy, Jagtial reported one case each.

The total number of patients who have cured and are discharged in the state stood at 2,352 while there are 2,203 active cases in the state, the bulletin said.