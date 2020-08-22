HYDERABAD: Telangana reported 2,474 new COVID-19 cases as the tally rose to 1,01,865 on Saturday. The death toll rose to 744 with seven more fatalities, the state government's health bulletin said.

Of the 2,474 cases, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) recorded 447 fresh infections, followed by Rangareddy (201), Medchal-Malkajgiri (149) and Warangal Urban (123) district.

According to the bulletin that provided data till 8 pm as of August 21, the case fatality rate in the state was 0.73 per cent, while it was 1.89 per cent at the national level.

The total number of people who recovered from the infectious disease so far stood at 78,735. The recovery rate in the state rose further to 77.29 per cent in the state, while it was 74.30 per cent in the country.

The number of individuals in home/institutional isolation was 15,931.

A total of 43,095 samples were tested on August 21. Cumulatively, the number of samples tested was 8,91,173.

The samples tested per million population was 24,004.

Meanwhile, India’s coronavirus tally on Saturday reached 29,75,701 after the country reported a record 69,878 new cases in the last 24 hours. The country’s toll rose by 945 to 55,794. India now has 6,97,330 active cases while over 22 lakh people have recovered from the infection, according to the union health ministry's update.