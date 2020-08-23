HYDERABAD: Telangana reported 2,384 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 1,04,249, as the toll rose to 755 with 11 more deaths in the past 24 hours, the state government bulletin said providing data as of 8 pm on Saturday (August 22).

The total number of people who recovered from the infectious disease so far was 80,586. A total of 22,908 patients are under treatment.

The state capital recorded 472 fresh infections while the number of cases in a few districts saw a considerable rise. Nizamabad (148 cases), Nalgonda (137), Rangareddy (131), Karimnagar (120), Suryapet (110), Jagityal (105) and Khammam (105) reported higher case load.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.72 per cent against 1.87 per cent at the national level. The recovery rate was 77.30 per cent in the state, while it was 74.69 per cent in the country.

The number of individuals in home or institutional isolation was 16,379.

For the second day in a row, the state tested a higher number of samples at 40,666. On Friday, a total of 43,095 tests were recorded, a substantial rise compared to earlier days when it was well under 30,000. Cumulatively, the number of samples tested touched 9,31,839. The bulletin on Sunday said the samples tested per million population was 25,099.

Telangana had come under flak for low testing from various quarters.

On Tuesday, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, who is also a doctor had stressed the need to conduct adequate numbers of COVID-19 tests, saying eradication of the virus would be difficult without sufficient screening.