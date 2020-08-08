HYDERABAD: The number of coronavirus cases are increasing in Telangana. It has been three days in a row where the state has added more than 2,000 cases. In the last 24 hours, a total of 2,256 coronavirus cases have been reported in Telangana taking the caseload to 77,513.

According to the health bulletin released by the state on Saturday reports that 65.6% of men and 34.4% of women have been affected by the coronavirus. With 14 new fatalities, the death toll due to the dangerous coronavirus increased to 615.

A total of 1,091 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours and now 54,330 people have been recovered. The recovery rate in the state is at 70.09%.

Currently, there are 22,568 active coronavirus cases in Telangana. A total of 15,830 people are in either home or institutional isolation where about 84% were asymptomatic.

Out of the total 2,256 fresh cases, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) region reported 464 cases and it is followed by Warangal Urban with 187 cases. There are 138 coronavirus positive cases in Medchal district whereas Karminagar registered 101 cases.

In the last 24 hours, a total of 23,322 samples for coronavirus have been tested in the state. The total number of COVID-19 samples tested till date is 5,90,306.

India recorded more than 60,000 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours and the total cases crossed the 20 lakh mark.