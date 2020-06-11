Telangana Reports 209 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, 9 Deaths

HYDERABAD: Telangana reported 209 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday in the state, taking the total number of cases in the state to 4,320. Also, nine patients died due to coronavirus, taking the total fatalities to 165. The number of cases reported on Thursday is incidentally one of the highest single-day counts recorded in the state so far.

According to the government media bulletin, as many as 175 out of the total cases reported on Thursday were from within the GHMC area. About 10 cases were recorded from Medchal while 7 from Ranga Reddy, 2 each from Warangal Urban, Asifabad and Siddipet, three each from Mahabubnagar and Karimnagar were reported. Mulugu, Kamareddy, Warangal Rural and Siricialla registered one each case. One migrant tested positive for the dreaded virus on Thursday.

The total number of patients who have been cured and discharged in the state are 1,993 while there are 2,162 active cases in the state, the bulletin said.

