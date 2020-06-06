HYDERABAD: Telangana has reported 206 cases of COVID-19 from 16 districts on Saturday taking the total number of cases in the state to 3496 while 10 more people succumbed to the dreaded coronavirus. With this, the death toll reached 123 in the state. These are the highest number of cases and deaths recorded in a day till date in the state.

GHMC area continued to report the maximum number of coronavirus cases with 152 on Saturday. While 10 cases are from Ranga Reddy and Medchal has reported 18 cases.

5 each cases from Nirmal and Yadadri, 4 cases from Mahabunagar, 2 each cases from Jagityal and Nagarkurnool. Mahabubabad, Vikarabad, Jangaon, Gadwal, Nalgonda, Bhadradri, Karimnagar and Mancherial reported one case each, as per the bulletin.

As many as 1710 patients were discharged so far, with 83 being discharged on Saturday. While no migrants or deportees or foreign evacuees tested positive on Saturday, there are 1663 COVID-19 patients being treated in the hospitals.