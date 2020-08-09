HYDERABAD: Telangana conducted testing on 22,925 samples in the last 24 hours, out of which 1,982 tested positive for COVID-19. With this, the cumulative coronavirus cases in the state rose to 79,495 and the death toll due to the virus went up to 627 with 12 fatalities being reported on Sunday, August 9.

According to the bulletin released by the state health department on Sunday, a total of 1,669 people were discharged between Friday and Saturday night, pushing the total COVID-19 recoveries in the state to 55,999 till date. The state's recovery rate stands at 70.44 per cent, while the country's recovery rate is at 68.32 per cent.

Currently, there are 22,869 active cases of coronavirus cases in the state and 16,112 patients are undergoing treatment in home quarantine and the rest 6,757 are in institutional care.

The state government has tested 6,13,231 samples till date. The test reports of 1,509 people are awaited.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) recorded the highest with 463 cases. Out of the 1,982 fresh cases, Medchal registered 141 cases, Ranga Reddy reported 139 cases, followed by Warangal Urban with 71 cases and 96 COVID-19 cases were reported in Karimnagar.

Have a look at the district-wise cases reported here:

