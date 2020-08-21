HYDERABAD: Telangana reported 1,967 new COVID-19 cases as the tally rose to 99,391 on Friday. The death toll rose to 737 with eight more fatalities, a state government's health bulletin said.

Of the 1,967 cases, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) recorded 473 fresh infections, followed by Rangareddy (202), Medchal-Malkajgiri (170) and Warangal Urban (101) districts. All 33 districts in the state reported cases in double digits.

According to the bulletin that provided data till 8 pm as of August 20, the case fatality rate in the state was 0.74 per cent, while it was 1.90 per cent at the national level.

The total number of people who recovered from the infectious disease so far stood at 76,967, while 21,687 were under treatment. The recovery rate in the state rose further to 77.43 per cent in the state, while it was 73.91 per cent in the country.

The number of individuals in home/institutional isolation was 15,332.

A total of 26,767 samples were tested on August 20. Cumulatively, the number of samples tested was 8,48,078.

The samples tested per million population was 22,843.

Meanwhile, India’s coronavirus tally crossed the 29-lakh mark on Friday morning. With 68,898 new cases in 24 hours, the count rose to 29,05,823, while the toll increased by 983 to 54,849. There are now 6,92,028 active cases in India, while as many as 21,58,946 people have recovered, according to the union health ministry's update.