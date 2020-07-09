HYDERABAD: Telangana reported a single-day highest of 1,924 new cases on Wednesday taking the infection tally to 29,536. In the last 24 hours, 11 deaths were reported and toll rose to 324.

Of the fresh cases, 1,590 were reported from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area, followed by Ranga Reddy and Medchal districts with 99 and 43 cases respectively.

A state government bulletin said 17,279 people have been discharged so far, while 11,933 were under treatment.

A total of 6,363 samples were tested on Wednesday and cumulatively 1,34,801 samples have been examined so far in the state.

As on Wednesday, the government hospitals have a capacity of 17,081 COVID-19 beds, of which 11,928 are isolation wards and 3,537 with oxygen facility, the bulletin said, adding the state has 1,616 ICU beds.

The bulletin said elaborate arrangements had been made for treating COVID-19 patients and sufficient beds are available in government hospitals.