HYDERABAD: Telangana reported 1,896 new COVID-19 cases and eight deaths on Tuesday, August 11. With this, the cumulative coronavirus cases in the state rose to 82,647 and the death toll due to the virus went up to 645.

According to a health bulletin released by the state medical department on Tuesday, a total of 1,788 people were discharged in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of COVID-19 recoveries in the state to 59,374 till date. The state's recovery rate stands at 71.84 per cent, while the countrywide recovery rate was 69.33 per cent. While the mortality rate in the state is 0.78 per cent, and the country's mortality rate is two per cent.

The state government has conducted testing on 18,035 samples in the past 24 hours. With this, a total of 6,42,875 samples have been tested in the state till date. The test reports of 959 people are awaited. Currently, there are 22,528 active cases of coronavirus in the state and 15,554 patients are undergoing treatment in home quarantine while the rest 7, 074 are in institutional care.

Out of the 1,896 cases reported on Tuesday, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) region, which is witnessing a steep rise in COVID-19 cases, reported the highest of 338 cases, followed by Ranga Reddy with 147, 121 from Karimnagar and Medchal reported 119 .

