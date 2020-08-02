HYDERABAD: Telangana coronavirus tally climbed up to 66,677 as 1,891 fresh cases were reported till Sunday morning. The state reported 10 deaths in the last 24 hours, and the fatalities due to the virus rose to 540.

According to the data by the health bulletin, a total of 1,088 people were discharged in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of COVID-19 recoveries in the state to 47,590 till date. The state recovery rate stands at 71.3 per cent.

The state government conducted testing on 19,202 samples between Friday and Saturday night, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests in the state to 4,77,795 so far.

The reports of 1,656 people are awaited. Currently, there are 18,547 active cases of coronavirus cases in the state and 12,001 patients are undergoing treatment in home quarantine, and the rest are in institutional care.

Out of the freshly reported cases, a maximum of 517 cases were reported under the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits, followed by 181 cases from Ranga Reddy, while Medchal Malkajgiri reported 146 cases, 131 cases reported from Nizamabad, 138 from Warangal Urban, Sanga Reddy registered 111 cases, 93 from Karimnagar, 46 from Nalgonda, Khammam registered 47 cases, 32 cases were registered in Bhadradri Kothagudem, 33 cases were reported in Mahabubnagar, and 35 cases reported in Suryapet.

Mahabubabad reported 24 cases, 28 from Mancherial, 21 from Medak, 11 from Mulugu. While Adilabad reported 19 cases, 14 from Jagtial, 15 from Jangaon, 38 from Gadwal, 42 from Kamareddy, 47 from Khammam, 37 from Peddapalli, 28 from Siricilla, 27 from Siddipet, eight from Vikarabad, 22 from Warangal Rural, 138 from Warangal Urban and 12 positive cases from Yadadri Bhongir and 13 from Wanaparthy, 11 from Narayanpet, eight from Nirmal, two from Komarambheem Asifabad and one from Nagarkurnool.