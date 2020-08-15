HYDERABAD: In Telangana, a total of 1,863 people have tested positive for coronavirus. With this, the cumulative COVID-19 cases in the state increased to 90,259 and the death toll due to the virus went up to 684 with ten fatalities being reported on Saturday, August 15.



According to the bulletin released by the state health department on Saturday, a total of 1,912 people were discharged taking the total COVID-19 recoveries in the state to 66,196 till date. The state's recovery rate stands at 72.72 per cent while the country's recovery rate is at 70.76 per cent.

The mortality rate in the state is 0.76 per cent as against the country's mortality rate of 1.96 per cent.

Currently, there are 23,379 active cases of coronavirus in the state out of which, which included 16,221 persons in either home or institutional isolation. The state tested 21,239 samples on Thursday, taking the total tests done in the state to 732,435.

Out of the 1,863 fresh cases, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has recorded the highest with 394 cases, Medchal registered 175 cases, Ranga Reddy reported 131 cases followed by Karimnagar with 104 cases and Warangal Urban with 101 cases.

Here is the 'Media Bulletin' on status of positive cases COVID-19 in Telangana. (Dated. 15.08.2020).