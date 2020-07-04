HYDERABAD: Telangana has witnessed a new high of 1,850 COVID-19 cases on Saturday, taking the total number of coronavirus count to 22,312.

Five deaths have been recorded in the state on Saturday, taking the death toll to 288. Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) continues to be one of the most worst-hit areas in the state and it has alone recorded 1,572 cases.

According to the bulletin, a total of 6,427 samples were tested during the last 24 hours and till date, 1,10,545 tests have been done in the state.

The number of discharged patients stands at 1,342. With each passing day, the number of people getting infected with the virus are increasing and fresh cases have been recorded in 22 districts out of 33 districts in the state.

Rangareddy and Medchal districts registered 92 and 53 cases respectively. A total of 31 cases have been recorded in Bhadradri Kothagudem.

There are 10,487 active cases across the state, as per the bulletin.

Meanwhile, India’s COVID-19 tally went up to 6,48,315 on Saturday as the country reported 22,771 new cases. This is the highest single-day rise in fresh infections in the country so far.

The toll rose to 18,655 with 442 new fatalities. As many as 3,94,226 people have recovered so far., according to the union health ministry's update.

