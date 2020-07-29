HYDERABAD: Telangana reported 1,764 COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths in the last 24 hours. With this, the State's coronavirus tally climbed up to 58,908 and the death toll rose to 492. The Telangana government released a health bulletin to this effect on Wednesday, July 29.

According to the data in the state health bulletin, the state government conducted testing on 18,858 samples in the past 24 hours taking the total number of COVID-19 tests in the state to 3.98 lakh so far. The reports of 788 people are awaited.

Currently, there are 14,663 active cases of coronavirus cases in the state even as the bulletin stated that 9,178 patients are undergoing treatment in home quarantine. A total of 842 people were discharged on Wednesday. With this, a total of 43,751 persons were cured of the virus and discharged from various hospitals till date.

Out of the freshly reported 1,764 cases, 509 cases were reported within the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits, followed by Medchal–Malkajgiri with 158 cases. Another 51 cases were recorded in Nalgonda district while Nizamabad reported 47 cases.

Mahabubnagar recorded 47 cases, 44 cases were registered in Peddapalli while Warangal rural reported 41 cases followed by Suryapet with 38 cases. Ranga Reddy reported 147 cases and another 138 cases were recorded in Warangal Urban while Karimnagar recorded 93 cases followed by 89 cases recorded in Sangareddy and and 69 cases in Khammam district.

Director of Public Health G Srinivasa Rao said that there are 14,865 beds available for COVID-19 patients in government hospitals. This includes 1,351 beds in Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and 2,233 beds with oxygen supply. Besides this, there are 11,281 beds for treating COVID-19 patients who need isolation care.