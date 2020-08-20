HYDERABAD: Telangana reported 1,724 new COVID-19 infections on Thursday, August 20 taking the cumulative number of positive cases to 97,424.

According to the bulletin released by the state health department today morning, a total of 1,195 people were recovered and discharged in the past 24 hours, taking the total COVID-19 recoveries in the state to 75,186 till date. The state's recovery rate stands at 77.17 per cent while the country's recovery rate is at 73.64 per cent.

A total of 10 people have succumbed to the disease in the 24 hours, as toll rose to 729. The mortality rate in the state is 0.74 per cent as against the country's mortality rate of 1.91 per cent.

The government reported that 46.13 per cent of the deceased had died of COVID-19 and 53.87 per cent due to comorbidities.

Currently, there are 21,509 active cases of coronavirus in the state, including 15,076 persons who are either in home or institutional isolation.

The state government had conducted testing on 23,841 samples by Wednesday, and a total of 821,311 samples since the spread of COVID-19 pandemic. The test reports of 968 people are awaited.

The number of tests per million people amounted to 22,122 by Wednesday night.

Out of the 1,724 fresh cases, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) reported 395 cases in the last 24 hours, followed by Ranga Reddy with 169 cases.