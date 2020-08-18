HYDERABAD: Telangana has reported 1,682 new COVID-19 cases and eight deaths on Monday, August 18. With this, the cumulative coronavirus cases in the state rose to 93,937 and the death toll due to the virus went up to 711 .



According to the bulletin released by the state health department on Monday, a total of 2,070 people were discharged between Saturday and Sunday night, taking the total COVID-19 recoveries in the state to 72,202 till date. The state's recovery rate stands at 76.86 per cent while the country's recovery rate is at 72.51 per cent.

The mortality rate in the state is 0.75 per cent as against the country's mortality rate of 1.92 per cent.

Currently, there are 21,024 active cases of coronavirus in the state out of which, 14,140 patients are undergoing treatment in home quarantine and the rest 6,884 are in institutional care. The state government had conducted testing on 19, 579 samples in the last 24 hours, and a total of 7, 72, 928 samples till date. The test reports of 560 people are awaited.

Out of the 1,682 fresh cases, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has recorded the highest with 235 cases, 166 from Ranga Reddy, While Nizamabad reported 97 cases, Karimnagar registered 88 cases, followed by Mancherial with 79 cases.