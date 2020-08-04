HYDERABAD: Telangana conducted testing on 13,787 samples in the last 24 hours, out of which 1,286 tested positive for COVID-19. With this, the cumulative coronavirus cases in the state rose to 68,946 and the death toll due to the virus went up to 563 with 12 fatalities reported on Tuesday, August 4.

According to the bulletin released by the state health department on Tuesday, a total of 1,066 people were discharged in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of COVID-19 recoveries in the state to 49,675 till date. The state's recovery rate stands at 72 per cent.

Currently, there are 18,708 active cases of coronavirus cases in the state and 11,935 patients are undergoing treatment in home quarantine and the rest are in institutional care.

The state government has tested 5,01,025 samples till date. The test reports of 1,414 people are awaited.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) recorded the highest with 391 cases. Out of the fresh 983 cases, Ranga Reddy registered 121 cases, followed by Karimnagar with 101 cases and Medchal Malkajgiri recorded 72 cases.

Warangal Urban reported 63 cases, 59 from Nizamabad, 55 from Jogulamba-Gadwal, 41 cases reported from Khammam, Mahbubnagar recorded 39 cases, 38 cases from Bhadradri-Kothagudem, followed by Nalgonda and Nagarkurnool with 29 cases each.