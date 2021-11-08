Telangana Reports 122 New COVID-19 Cases, 2 Deaths

Telangana sees 122 new coronavirus cases on Sunday. The state also saw the death of two persons from the infection. The total number of active COVID-19 cases in Telangana state stood at 3,764. The recovery rate in Telangana stands at 98.85 percent, while the case fatality rate is 0.58 percent.

On Sunday, 171 patients have been recovered and a total of 6,64,759 recoveries were recorded. In Telangana, till now, 79.9 percent of overall cases in the state were asymptomatic while the percentage of symptomatic patients stands at 20.1.

A total of 25,847 samples have been tested for coronavirus on Sunday. The GHMC reported 46 novel coronavirus cases on Sunday while Medchal and Malkajgiri reported seven cases each. A total of 10 cases have been recorded in Rangareddy and five cases were reported in Sangareddy. Nine new coronavirus cases were reported in Khammam.