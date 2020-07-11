HYDERABAD: Telangana has recorded 1,178 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 33,402 while nine persons died due to COVID-19 pushing the toll to 348 across the state.

As per the bulletin, 11,062 samples were tested in the last 24 hours out of which 1,178 turned out to be positive.

Of the new cases registered on Saturday, 736 cases are from the GHMC area, 126 are from Rangareddy, and 101 cases from Medchal. Also, 1,714 persons were discharged taking the total tally of recoveries to 20,919. After the three districts, Karimnagar and Rajanna Siricilla districts reported the most number of cases with 24 followed by Warangal Urban with 20 cases.

According to the bulletin, there are 12,135 active cases in the state.

In India, there are 2,83,407 active cases of COVID-19 while the toll went up to 22,123. More than 5.15 lakh people have recovered. A total of 1,13,07,002 samples have been tested so far in the country.