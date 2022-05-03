Telangana: Registration For Police Job Ends On May 20

Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board had issued notifications for filling up more than 17,000 posts in various departments. Candidates belonging to OC and BC categories and applying for the posts of SCT SI (Civil/AR/SAR CPL/TSSP), SI in Special Protection Force Department, SFO in TS Disaster Response & Fire Services Department and Deputy Jailor in Prisons & Correctional Services department have to pay a registration fee of Rs.1,000 and it is Rs.500 for SC and ST candidates. The candidates who belong to OC and BC and applying for Constable, Firemen and Warder jobs have to pay Rs.800 as the registration fee and it is Rs.400 for SC and ST candidates.

Here is the department wise vacancies list.

Police Department: 15422 vacancies

Special Protection Force Department: 402 vacancies

Disaster Response & Fire Services Department: 636 vacancies

Prisons & Correctional Services Department: 154 vacancies

Transport Department: 63 vacancies

Prohibition & Excise Department: 614 vacancies

Total vacancies: 17291.

Here are the steps to how to apply for TS Police recruitment 2022

Visit the official website, tslprb.in.

Click on the link to apply online which is present on the right corner of the site.

First register and get the login credentials.

Then log in and fill the application form.

Upload the required documents.

Pay the application fee and submit.

Take a printout of the final page for future reference.

For full details, candidates can visit the website https://www.tslprb.in/.

