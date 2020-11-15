HYDERABAD:The Government of Telangana has decided to recommence the registration process of non-agriculture lands and properties from Nov 23.T

In a high level meeting held with officials at the Pragath Bhawan on Sunday ,Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has given directions for properties registration process to commence from Nov 23.

Since the agriculture lands and properties registration process through the Dharani Portal had already been started, Chief Secretary Sri Somesh Kumar would launch the non-agriculture lands registration process, the CM said.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM said, ''The process of registration of agriculture lands through the Dharani portal launched by the government had received good response from the people and the feedback coming from the ground level was encouraging. The Dharani Portal has overcome the initial teething problems. In another three to four days it would overcome all the initial problems. We have decided to commence registration of non-agriculture lands and properties only after getting all the matters pertaining Dharani Portal are cleared. Which is why we waited for some more days,'' he clarified.

On Nov 23, Monday, Chief Secretary Sri Somesh Kumar will launch the registration process for the non-agriculture lands and properties, he stated.

Present in the meeting were Ministers Puvvada Ajay Kumar, Sabita Indrareddy, Rythu Bandhu Samithi State President Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, CM Principal Secretary S Narsing Rao, Principal Secretary (Revenue) Seshadri, Principal Secretary (Finance) Ramakrishna Rao, CMO officials, MAUD Director Satyanarayana, Panchayat Raj Commissioner Sri Raghunandan Rao and others officials participated.